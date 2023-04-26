SAN DIEGO — An action-packed festival is bringing fun and flavors to Waterfront Park this weekend, all in the name of tacos.

From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, the SoCal Taco Fest will be spicing up the lives of San Diegans with live music and entertainment, plus some of the best local tacos you can get your hands on.

Attendees can expect a full-day music lineup featuring artists like Xavier The X-Man, Kool and the Gang, Gerardo Ortiz, La Dianla, DJ Niayuku and more.

When it comes to bites, there will be over 20 taco shops and restaurants making an appearance to dish out the best-of-the-best in handheld deliciousness. Some tasty names include Casa de Freds, Birria Kings, El Tianguis and El Toro Street Tacos, just to name a few.

After festivalgoers fill up on food, they can sit back and enjoy a pair of chihuahua races — yes, you read the correctly. To add to the fun, there will also be a chihuahua beauty pageant to crown the SoCal Taco Fest canine queen.

Also, throughout the day, attendees can snack and behold as they witness flying elbows and pile drivers from masked madmen during lucha libre, or freestyle wrestling, matches.

General admission tickets to San Diego’s largest taco festival can be purchased here for $60. VIP tickets to the event are now sold out.

Keep in mind, this is a 21 and up festival that requires a valid ID for entry.

And remember, the only bad taco is the one you didn’t eat.