SAN DIEGO – The Rocket Man is jetting back to San Diego for possibly the last time.

The last leg of legendary English singer Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” includes 10 more shows, including a Nov. 9 date at Petco Park, John announced Tuesday. Along with San Diego, John will play an Oct. 8 date at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara before concluding the U.S. portion of the tour at Dodger Stadium (Nov. 17, 19-20).

The announcement comes just days after the “Tiny Dancer” singer turned 75.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” John said in a video accompanying the release. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had.”

John added, “Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together and it’s been nothing short of incredible. I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’.”

Tickets for his Petco Park performance and the others on the final leg of the North American tour go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 at ticketmaster.com. He’s also offering a pre-sale code starting April 1 for Rocket Club members.

John first played San Diego with England Dan and John Ford Coley at the San Diego Convention Hall in September of 1971, according to Concert Archives. He returned to the area again in 1973 where he played at Balboa Stadium with The Sutherland Brothers and Steely Dan.

He last performed in San Diego in February 2019 at Pechanga Arena, the archive shows.

Here’s the full list of Elton John’s newly released tour dates

DATE CITY VENUE July 24 East Rutherford, New Jersey MetLife Stadium July 27 Foxboro, Massachusetts Gillette Stadium Sept. 8 Toronto, Ontario Rogers Centre Oct. 8 Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium Oct. 16 Tacoma, Washington Tacoma Dome Oct. 17 Tacoma, Washington Tacoma Dome Oct. 22 Vancouver, British Columbia BC Place Nov. 9 San Diego Petco Park Nov. 11 Phoenix Chase Field Nov. 17 Los Angeles Dodger Stadium