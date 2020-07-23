Ellen DeGeneres home in Montecito burglarized

Ellen Degeneres, winner of mulitple awards, poses in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, Calif. — The Montecito home of Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi was burglarized on July Fourth, authorities said.

High-value jewelry and watches were stolen from the home, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

“The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status,” the release stated.

Sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians are conducting an investigation. The sheriff’s office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether the burglary is related to a recent string of break-ins at other celebrities’ homes.