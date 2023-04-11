SAN DIEGO — The lineup for the 2023 Ohana Festival in Dana Point is here.

The Killers, Eddie Vedder and Foo Fighters will headline the three-day music festival at Doheny State Beach.

The lineup, released Tuesday, also features Haim, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Goose, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and The Backseat Lovers.

This year’s festival will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Ticket presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $169 for one-day, general admission and $479 for all three days.

Check out the full Ohana Festival lineup below.

Friday, Sept. 29

The Killers

Haim

Father John Misty

Japanese Breakfast

Franc Moody

Glen Hansard

Hermanos Gutierrez

Amos Lee

Brooks Nielsen

Danielle Ponder

Linka Moja

Saturday, Sept. 30

Eddie Vedder

The Chicks

The War on Drugs

Goose

Charley Crockett

Lucius

Shame

Dhani Harrison

Trousdale

Wunderhorse

Big Joanie

Sunday, Oct. 1

Foo Fighters

Pretenders

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Backseat Lovers

Suki Waterhouse

Three Sacred Souls

Dehd

Talk

Lido Pimienta

The Aquadolls

The Alive