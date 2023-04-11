SAN DIEGO — The lineup for the 2023 Ohana Festival in Dana Point is here.
The Killers, Eddie Vedder and Foo Fighters will headline the three-day music festival at Doheny State Beach.
The lineup, released Tuesday, also features Haim, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Goose, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and The Backseat Lovers.
This year’s festival will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
Ticket presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $169 for one-day, general admission and $479 for all three days.
Check out the full Ohana Festival lineup below.
Friday, Sept. 29
- The Killers
- Haim
- Father John Misty
- Japanese Breakfast
- Franc Moody
- Glen Hansard
- Hermanos Gutierrez
- Amos Lee
- Brooks Nielsen
- Danielle Ponder
- Linka Moja
Saturday, Sept. 30
- Eddie Vedder
- The Chicks
- The War on Drugs
- Goose
- Charley Crockett
- Lucius
- Shame
- Dhani Harrison
- Trousdale
- Wunderhorse
- Big Joanie
Sunday, Oct. 1
- Foo Fighters
- Pretenders
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- The Backseat Lovers
- Suki Waterhouse
- Three Sacred Souls
- Dehd
- Talk
- Lido Pimienta
- The Aquadolls
- The Alive