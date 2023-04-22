Sip and dance all weekend at the Tequila & Taco Music Festival in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Looking for weekend plans? It’s time to get the gang together to eat, drink and dance all weekend at the Tequila & Taco Music Festival in San Diego.

The two-day festival is being held at Gallagher Square in Petco Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees can expect a full music lineup featuring artists Lil Jon, Baby Bash, Outlaw Mariachi, Adelaide, Upstream, Sambada and La Sonora Dinamita.

While jamming out in the sun this weekend, festivalgoers can sip on an assortment of margaritas and eat some delicious tacos. Event organizers say there will be an array of food and craft beer vendors as well.

More interested in blue agave? Tickets are available for the “Tequila Experience,” which includes entry into the festival, six half-ounce samples of tequila, and a souvenir tasting cup. Tequila lovers who are over the age of 21 can snag this deal for $49.99.

For those who prefer a magical mix of flavors, tickets are also available for the “Margarita Experience,” which includes entry for two guests of legal drinking age, plus two cold Cayman Jack Margaritas. This package deal goes for $79.99.

General admission tickets go for $39.99 and includes admission and full access to all the margarita and tequila booths, vendors and, of course, the live entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased here.

As San Diego warms up this weekend, have some fun in the sun at this year’s Tequila & Taco Music Festival.