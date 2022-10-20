SAN DIEGO — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band the Eagles will be making a stop in San Diego next year as part of their Hotel California 2023 tour.

The legendary rock group will play Pechanga Arena on Friday, March 3, it was announced Thursday.

The extended 2023 tour dates also feature stops in Portland, San Jose, Palm Springs and Phoenix before finishing things up in San Diego.

The concert will feature a performance of their iconic song “Hotel California” accompanied with a live orchestra and choir, as well as some of their other classic hits.

Tickets for the Hotel California 2023 tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.