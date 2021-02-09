‘Each person has their story’: Britney Spears appears to respond to new documentary

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories,” performer Britney Spears said Tuesday in what may be a response to the recent New York Times documentary about her life and conservatorship.

“We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!!” the pop star continued. “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!”

Previously, Spears posted: “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!”

Spears’ comments come just days after the New York Times released an episode of “Framing Britney Spears.” The Hulu documentary follows Spears’ rise to superstardom, her treatment by the media and examines the #FreeBritney movement that arose out of her conservatorship.

Under the legal conservatorship arrangement, others — predominantly her father, Jamie Spears — are entitled to manage Spears’ finances, career and personal life. The conservatorship has been in place since 2008.

Calls to “#FreeBritney” began appearing on social media as the conservator case continues to travel through the court system.

According to the New York Times, recent court proceedings “make it clear” that Spears no longer wants her father as her conservator. Her lawyer reportedly said of the #FreeBritney movement that his client “welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

The case goes back to court on Thursday in Los Angeles.

In the wake of the documentary, renewed calls have been made to “#FreeBritney,” including by celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen and Bette Midler.