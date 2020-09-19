Drive-in movie theater debuts in Westfield UTC parking lot

SAN DIEGO – A new drive-in movie theater experience made its debut Friday night in the parking lot of Westfield UTC in University City.

For Ben Kaufman and Karen Fox, it was like taking a walk down memory lane.

“We’re familiar with it like days when we were teenagers,” Kaufman said.

Friday’s drive-in theater experience for a screening of “Knives Out” was a sold-out affair with all 120 tickets purchased. The unique outing was made possible by Westfield UTC in a collaboration with the San Diego International Film Festival.

Their September Drive-In Series, which runs three more times this month, including Saturday, promises a range of films such as the 1986 classic “Ferris Buller’s Day Off,” the 2015 spy thriller “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Yesterday,” a 2019 romantic comedy featuring songs by The Beatles.

Proceeds from the screenings benefit community programs put on by the San Diego International Film Festival, including the Focus On Impact Film Tour.

“It sounded like a good idea to go and it goes towards a good cause,” Frank De Silva said.

According to some moviegoers, it was the perfect opportunity for a date night during the pandemic.

“Just being out here feels really great,” Roman Lei said. “Feels good to get out and not just go out for work or errands.”

Among those in attendance Friday, Lei and his girlfriend arguably were the best prepared with a seating arrangement set up in the bed of his pickup truck.

“We have our snacks, some drinks, all prepared and a blanket,” he said. “It’s important because it’s going to get cold.”

Tickets to the shows are available online at sdfilmfest.com/drive-in-westfieldutc. General admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets for a closer view of the films are available for $50.

All movies start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Here’s the schedule for the remaining shows in September:

Saturday, Sept. 19: “Ferris Buller’s Day Off”

Friday, Sept. 25: “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”

Saturday, Sept. 26: “Yesterday”