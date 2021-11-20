Dream job alert! Get paid to watch 25 holiday films in 25 days

Photo portrait of shocked santa claus and elf holding popcorn watching movie on sofa in 3d glasses.

SAN DIEGO — Are you ready for the ultimate holiday movie challenge? Oh, and you’ll get paid for it, too.

Reviews.org announced earlier this week they are looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister for the holidays — a person who is willing to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days for $2,500.

From Home Alone and A Christmas Story to Jingle All The Way and It’s a Wonderful Life, Reviews.org needs help from a specific enthusiast to help them find the best holiday movie of all time and write a post-movie survey after watching the films.

The giving doesn’t stop there, though. Reviews.org says they will also gift the chosen applicant one-year subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and older and already have a device compatible for streaming, the company added.

Reviews.org will be accepting applications until 4:00 p.m. PST on Dec. 3. To apply, click here.

