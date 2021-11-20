Dream job alert! Get paid to watch 25 holiday films in 25 days

SAN DIEGO — Are you ready for the ultimate holiday movie challenge? Oh, and you’ll get paid for it, too.

Reviews.org announced earlier this week they are looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister for the holidays — a person who is willing to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days for $2,500.

From Home Alone and A Christmas Story to Jingle All The Way and It’s a Wonderful Life, Reviews.org needs help from a specific enthusiast to help them find the best holiday movie of all time and write a post-movie survey after watching the films.

The giving doesn’t stop there, though. Reviews.org says they will also gift the chosen applicant one-year subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and older and already have a device compatible for streaming, the company added.

Reviews.org will be accepting applications until 4:00 p.m. PST on Dec. 3. To apply, click here.

