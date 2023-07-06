SAN DIEGO — A popular immersive dining experience is making its debut in San Diego for one weekend only next month.

Karen’s Diner — a popup dinner and entertainment happening that’s making tour stops in cities across America — will be serving up juicy burgers with a side of sass for date night goers looking to shake things up.

Event organizers say customers can expect “great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude” from the diner staff, making for an “unforgettable experience.”

This unique environment is said to bring in the laughs while fueling banter in what could be a great “break the ice” first date or total surprise to a someone you want to take off guard.

“Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she won’t be taking any of your nonsense,” said an event organizer. “Have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner ‘Karen’ and see their full ‘Karen’ potential.”

The popup event will be held at Isa.bella Pizza, which is located at 4705-A Clairemont Dr. in San Diego.

The local dates for Karen’s Diner are Aug. 18-20, which means this immersive dinner will only be available for an exclusive group of San Diegans. There are select time slots available each day.

Tickets to this experience — which can be purchased here — include beef or veggie burger that comes with fries and soda. There are upgrades available for beer or wine purchases.

Kids are welcome to join in on the fun, but dinners scheduled past 5 p.m. require guests to be at least 16 years of age.

Think of it as dining with a twist at Karen’s Diner, and for the love of ‘Karen’ — don’t ask to speak to the manager.