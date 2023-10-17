**Related Video Above: Dolly Parton has family in Cleveland, Akron, Willoughby, she said, in an interview in Columbus last year.**

(WJW) — Your family may not agree on much, but one commonality strong enough to bring both sides of the dinner table together is American legend Dolly Parton.

This Thanksgiving, the country singer-songwriter is going to be the halftime entertainment for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game, which was most likely going to be on wherever you’re celebrating anyway.

Parton, 77, went on CBS This Morning to make the announcement Monday, but wouldn’t go into significant detail about what to expect from her performance.

“We’re going to do some stuff that everybody can sing along to,” Parton said. “They’ll know the songs I’m doing. … I want people to be surprised and enjoy it.”

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.

“I’ll see y’all this Thanksgiving!” the “Jolene” singer said in a video posted to social media Monday.