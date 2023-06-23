SAN DIEGO — Grammy Award winning superstar Doja Cat is coming to San Diego as part of her newly announced North American tour.

The “Kiss Me More” and “Woman” singer will be performing at Viejas Arena on Nov. 5 as part of The Scarlet Tour, Doja Cat’s first North American arena tour.

The tour is using an advance registration system as an attempt to limit tickets getting in the hands of bots and scalpers, according to Live Nation.

You can sign up for advance registration now through June 25 at 10 p.m. here. Pre-registration does not guarantee you will be able to purchase a ticket before they sell out.

Fans will be randomly selected to receive a pre-sale access code to purchase tickets on Wednesday, June 28. A limited amount of general sale tickets will be available on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

You can find a full list of tour dates and locations here.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Doja Cat releasing her latest track “Attention.”

The Scarlet Tour will kick off on Halloween night with a show at the Chase Center in San Francisco, making 24 stops before closing out with a Dec. 13 show at the United Center in Chicago.

Doja Cat joins a star-studded lineup of shows scheduled for Viejas Arena in 2023 including Marco Antonio Solis, Kali Uchis, Stevie Nicks and more

Doechii and Ice Spice will join the tour as special guests during select dates. Doechii is scheduled to be the special guest for the Viejas Arena show.