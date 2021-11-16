Doggie Street Festival coming to Liberty Station Saturday

SAN DIEGO — Dog lovers, this event is for you. The Doggie Street Festival is coming to Liberty Station on Saturday.

The unique event, dubbed the West’s largest adopt-a-thon and pet celebration, will be held Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station. Now in its 12th year, Jude Artenstein came up with the idea for the festival after her dog helped her through a difficult recovery from an injury.

Admission is free and San Diegans are encouraged to bring friendly pups to enjoy music and treats while perusing pet products and services. Veterinarians will be on site as well as rescue groups with dogs available for adoption. A kids art area will also be offered, along with contests and auction prizes.

See more information about the event on the Doggie Street Festival webpage.