LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Disneyland is introducing a new virtual queuing system so guests can reserve a spot to watch the World of Color nighttime spectacular.

The popular show is returning to Disney California Adventure park on April 22, and like all shows at the theme park, it is sure to draw in big crowds.

Viewing areas for nighttime spectaculars usually fill up quickly. With the new virtual queue system, guests will able to secure their spots to watch the show hours before it begins.

Guests will have to use the Disneyland mobile app, where distribution times for the virtual queue enrollment will begin at noon every day.

To be able to join the virtual queue, guests will need to have already entered the theme park.

Those who are able to nab a spot in the virtual queue will get a notification from the app to enter the designated World of Color viewing area about 45 minutes before the show begins, according to Disney.

Slots will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis through the app.

If the virtual queue reaches capacity, guests will just have to head to the Paradise Bay viewing area shortly before the show begins and check in with a cast member for walk-up viewing options.

“Joining the virtual queue for World of Color is not required to view the spectacular, but it is highly recommended,” Disneyland said in a news release.

It’s not the first digital queuing system at Disneyland.

Late last year, Disneyland debuted Disney Genie+, a $20 service that helps holders skip the lines at select attractions. It replaced FastPass and can be bought as an add-on with new ticket.

The World of Color nighttime spectacular aims to bring Disney characters to life with an extravagant show that features fire, fog, water jets, lasers and pyrotechnics.

During the spectacular, dancing fountains and a veil of mist become a movie screen, showing scenes from Disney favorites like WALL-E, Pocahontas and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Main Street Electrical Parade and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will also be back on April 22. Another popular offering, Fantasmic!, is set to return on May 28.

More information on the virtual queue and how it works can be found here.