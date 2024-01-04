Disneyland Magic Key passes will go back on sale on Jan. 10, according to the Disneyland website.

All Magic Keys passes will be available for purchase no earlier than 9 a.m.

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program.

The resort offers four tiers of annual passes. Those tiers are:

Inspire Key

$1,649

Includes: Free standard parking, 20% off select merchandise, 15% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Believe Key

$1,249

Includes: 50% off standard parking, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Enchanted Key

$849

Includes: 20% off Disney Genie+, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select dining and 25% off standard theme park parking.

Imagine Key

$449

Includes: 25% off parking at the Toy Story Lot, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks and 20% off Disney Genie+.

The Inspire Key is the resort’s most expensive pass that offers the fewest blackout dates. The Believe Key has more blackout dates than the Inspire Key, and the Imagine Key pass has the most blackout dates and is only available to Southern California residents.

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports during a yearlong shutdown of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.