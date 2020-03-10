Disneyland takes precautions, remains open despite coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland says it's carefully monitoring the spread of coronavirus and has preventative measures in place, but currently Disney parks are not closing over health concerns.

Representatives for the theme park said they've given sanitary training to employees and are providing access to handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers.

There are also several cleaning procedures in place, including frequent disinfection of targeted areas, "wash downs" of outdoor locations, and end-of-day sanitation procedures at facilities such as restrooms and kitchens.

"Additionally, our onsite health teams and leaders are communicating with our Cast Members about illness prevention," the park's website says, "including the CDC’s recommendation of everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs, such as:

Staying home when sick

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Following proper respiratory cough etiquette

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands"

So far, no closures have been announced for Disneyland or Walt Disney World in Florida.

Read more about Disney's coronavirus response here.