“Rogers: The Musical,” a live theater production spawned from the Disney+ series, “Hawkeye,” will soon come to life at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park, Disneyland announced on Monday.

The 30-minute, one-act musical will premiere on June 30 with shows Tuesdays through Saturdays for its limited run.

The show tells the story of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, and will also feature Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and select members of the Avengers.

“The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, and Nick Fury sings!” the resort said.

The theme park plans to offer merchandise, food and beverages themed to the new show, which will be announced closer to the opening date.

The new show will include music from the Disney+ series, “Captain America: The First Avenger” and five original songs written just for the musical, according to the resort.

The theme park initially shared a teaser for the new show on social media in February.

The last live production at Hyperion Theater was “Frozen: Live at the Hyperion” before the resort shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Inside the Magic reported.