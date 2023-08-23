Disneyland is giving guests an inside look at the food expected to be served at Tiana’s Palace, a new restaurant coming to the theme park on Sept. 7.
The new menu items, which include Gulf shrimp and grits, plant-based gumbo and beignets, all represent Tiana’s story and honor the flavors traditionally found in New Orleans cuisine, park officials said.
Some ingredients will also be directly sourced from the Crescent City when possible, a news release said.
These are some of the new foods coming to the quick service restaurant.
- 7 Greens Gumbo (plant-based)
- 7 Greens Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage
- House Gumbo
- Cajun Spice Half Chicken
- Muffuletta Sandwich
- Beef Po-boy Sandwich
- Buttermilk Cornbread
- Baked Macaroni and Cheese
- Red Beans and Heirloom Rice
- Plant-based Heirloom Rice
- Coleslaw
- Cheesy Grits
- House-filled Beignets
- Joffrey’s Coffee Chicory Cold Brew
The kids’ menu will offer roasted chicken drumstick served with heirloom rice and BBQ sauce, a toasted ham and cheese sandwich and baked macaroni and cheese. All the kids’ dishes will be served with Cuties mandarin oranges and applesauce, along with the choice of Dasani water or a small low-fat milk.
In addition to the new food, the Mint Julep bar, along with its famous drinks and Mickey beignets, will reopen alongside the new restaurant when it opens next month.
Disneyland will also sell a Ray firefly glow cube and a lily and lotus cup ceramic set to help guests commemorate their first visit to the restaurant.
Along with the new restaurant, guests will soon be able to enjoy more of Princess Tiana’s story on the new ride, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which is expected to open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Disney World in Florida.
Splash Mountain will be transformed into the new ride amid controversy surrounding the 1946 animated feature “Song of the South,” on which the ride is centered.
Characters from the movie were featured on the water ride.