Disneyland reaches agreement with unions on reopening plan

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney has reached an agreement with several different cast member unions to bring employees back from furlough when Disneyland eventually reopens.

“We have had positive discussions and are very pleased to have signed agreements from 20 union affiliates, including the Master Services Council, which represents more than 11,000 of our cast members,” a statement released by Disney earlier this week read.

Disney had planned a phased reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for next month but decided to delay the plan while the company awaits state guidelines.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 26, 2020.