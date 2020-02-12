Disneyland hikes ticket prices, passes $200 mark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It's that time of the year again: The cost of visiting the Happiest Place on Earth just went up.

Under a new plan, single-day passes for Disneyland will be priced in five different tiers depending on the park's expected demand that day. On the busiest days, a park-hopper pass for one day will sell for $209 -- a new all-time high.

There are cheaper options for single-park tickets and days that are expected to be less crowded. A ticket to visit either Disneyland or neighboring California Adventure Park will range from $104 (on, for example, a slower weekday in March) to $154 (most Saturdays and Sundays).

"A ticket is valid for one single-day admission on any date in the tier you select or any date in a lower tier," Disneyland explained on its website.

For example, you could use a Tier 5 ticket on any of the lower tiers, but a Tier 1 ticket won't allow for admission on a Tier 2 day.

Annual passes are more expensive too, with the Signature Plus Pass costing nearly $1,500 each year.

Southern California residents take notice: You can still buy discounted three-day tickets that are usable through May 21.

A Los Angeles Times analysis in 2017 determined that higher prices do not necessarily shorten wait times for rides and other attractions. Despite that finding, the resort's attendance continues to grow steadily, according to the newspaper.

Buy tickets and view detailed pricing information on the park's website.