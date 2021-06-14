Disneyland drops mask requirement for vaccinated guests

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to a wear mask at Disneyland any longer.

Disney officials on Monday announced all fully vaccinated visitors will not be required to wear face masks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The news comes on the eve of California’s June 15 reopening.

Guests ages 2 and up who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks indoors, except when eating or drinking.

Disneyland will be using the honor system to determine if guests are vaccinated or not.

Also beginning June 15, out-of-state guests will be welcome at Disneyland.

Physical distancing guidelines will also no longer be enforced.

Disneyland continues to operate on its reservation system.