Disneyland discounted tickets: What to know as deal for SoCal residents takes effect

Fans of Disneyland who live in Southern California now have the option to visit the theme park at a discounted price — part of a weekday package deal that brings the cost down to as little as $67 per day.

The specially-priced tickets went on sale last month, but guests can begin using them to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park Monday.

Here’s what to know about Disney’s SoCal resident deal:

How much do the tickets cost?

There are four options, depending on whether you want to visit both Anaheim theme parks on the same day or one each day, and if you want to tack on the new Genie+ service. For those unfamiliar with Genie+, it’s Disney’s FastPass replacement system that allows visitors to bypass the traditional standby line on specified attractions. The service costs $20 per day.

Here’s the breakdown of the four options:

3-day, 1-park per day ticket: $199

3-day, 1-park per day ticket with Genie+: $259

3-day park hopper ticket for $259

3-day park hopper ticket with Genie+: $319

Single day tickets for one park range from $104 to $164, with the park hopper option adding $60 to the cost.

Also, the offer does not include parking, which is $30 per day.

When can the tickets be used?

The tickets are valid from Jan. 3 until May 26, 2022, and can be purchased until the offer ends. Unlike previous versions of the deal, however, these tickets can only be used Monday through Fridays and are blocked out on weekends.

Those looking to visit the Disneyland Resort during the week as well as Saturdays and Sundays can still purchase multi-day tickets (offered year-round and for residents within and outside Southern California) for as little as $76 per day. The three-day option begins at $110 per day.

This multi-day option come with their own set of restrictions, including that all the tickets must be used within within 13 days of first use or by a certain expiration date, depending on which comes first.

The SoCal resident offer, meanwhile, expires on May 26, but tickets don’t need to be used within 13 days of the first visit.

Are reservations required?

Yes. Just like all Disneyland tickets and the Magic Keys program, the deal still requires making a reservation in advance through Disney’s system.

“Theme park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed,” Disneyland’s website states.

As of Monday morning, Disneyland’s reservation availability calendar showed wide-open availability through April, including — for those looking to visit before the resort’s holiday festivities end Jan. 9 — the entire first week of January.

Who qualifies?

Only Southern California residents — and more specifically, those who live within the ZIP codes 90000-93599 — are eligible to obtain the discount. Proof of residency is required, such as a valid government-issued photo ID.

Up to five tickets per qualified individual per day can be purchased with a valid ID, according to Disneyland’s website.

Full details about the special deal for Southern California residents be found here.