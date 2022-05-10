ANAHEIM, Calif. – Just months after Disneyland reps announced Celebrate Soulfully, a celebration of Black heritage and culture, park officials have shared how they will continue the celebration into the summer, including with a brand new “Tale of the Lion King” show debuting later this month.

Inspired by the Disney classic, “Tale of the Lion King” will begin showing at the Fantasyland Theatre on May 28 and will follow a traveling troupe that tell the story of the cub who became a king in the pride lands. The show features new dialogue, choreography and musical arrangements that pay tribute to the original film while also honoring the “cultural roots of this timeless story.”

‘Tale of the Lion King’ show debuting at Disneyland in late-May. (Credit: Disney Parks)

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy new menu items in conjunction with the show at the Troubadour Tavern. These new treats will also debut on May 28.

In June, Disneyland California Adventure Park will offer live music inspired by iconic Black artists and music genres from Doo-Wop to Motown, ranging from the 1920s to today. Performed by the acapella group the Philly Phonics, this live entertainment will be available at the Anaheim park through July 4.

Finally, after a tour across the country, Disneyland is finally bringing the “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” touring exhibit to Downtown Disney in June.

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” exhibit coming to Disneyland (Credit: Disney Parks)

Fresh off stops in New Orleans, Harlem, and Kansas City, the touring exhibit will be available to all resort guests and Downtown Disney visitors to learn about the history of jazz, R&B, Motown, Doo-Wop and more. Live DJs will also be on-site each Saturday and Sunday afternoon through July 4 to play music inspired by the display.

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” will be located just across from the Star Wars Trading Post.