Disneyland is celebrating the release of its newest film, “Wish,” with a new character meet and greet, merchandise and more, theme park officials announced Wednesday.

Guests visiting the “Happiest Place on Earth” can meet Asha, the film’s main protagonist, outside the Royal Hall in Fantasyland.

Asha from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Wish” is now greeting guests ay Disneyland Park. (Abigail Nilsson, Photographer)

Across the way at Disney’s California Adventure Park, a short called “This Wish” will be shown ahead of the “World of Color – Season of Light” nighttime spectacular. The short will include “animated projections, fountains, lasers and lighting effects illustrating how stars can guide, inspire and remind us to believe in possibility,” a news release said.

For a limited time, a new water short highlighting the story behind the wishing star from Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Wish,” will be presented ahead of “World of Color – Season of Light” at Disney California Adventure Park. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

At the Animation Academy at DCA, guests can learn how to draw characters from the new movie.

“Wish”-themed merchandise, like a Valentino popcorn bucket and Star sipper, is also available at select locations throughout the resort.

Wish-themed merchandise, like a Valentino popcorn bucket and Star sipper, is also available at select locations throughout the resort. (Disneyland)

“Wish,” the latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios, tells the orgin story of the legendary wishing star seen in numerous Disney movies like “Princess and the Frog” and “Pinocchio.”

“Wish” is in theaters now.