One of Disneyland’s most beloved rides just became more inclusive.
On Friday, the Anaheim theme park unveiled new dolls sitting in wheelchairs to “it’s a small world.”
The dolls can be seen in the Latin America and finale scenes of the popular floating dark ride at Disneyland.
Disneyland said they added disabled figures to “it’s a small world” to reflect a more accurate representation of diversity seen around the world.
Disney expects to add the new dolls to the Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World “it’s a small world” attractions in 2023.