Disney unveiled new dolls sitting in wheelchairs to its famed “It’s a small world” attraction, the theme park announced Friday. (Disney)

One of Disneyland’s most beloved rides just became more inclusive.

On Friday, the Anaheim theme park unveiled new dolls sitting in wheelchairs to “it’s a small world.”

The dolls can be seen in the Latin America and finale scenes of the popular floating dark ride at Disneyland.

Disneyland said they added disabled figures to “it’s a small world” to reflect a more accurate representation of diversity seen around the world.

Disney expects to add the new dolls to the Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World “it’s a small world” attractions in 2023.