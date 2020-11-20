Disney+ show ‘The Right Stuff’ to begin filming in San Diego in March

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Disney+ series, “The Right Stuff,” which explores the origin and growth of the U.S. space program in the 1960s, announced Friday it is moving filming of its second season to San Diego.

The show is based on the 1983 Academy Award winning film of the same name, which starred Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn, Ed Harris and Dennis Quaid.

The series is scheduled to shoot for 88 days, starting in March 2021. Locations for shooting have yet to be determined.

“We are thrilled to welcome `The Right Stuff’ to the San Diego region,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, film liaison for the San Diego Film Office. “The California Film & TV Tax Credit Program has been a critical incentive in attracting productions to San Diego. Productions like these help bolster our local economy and civic pride, while also creating and sustaining jobs in the film industry.”

The San Diego Film Office — a division of the city’s Special Events and Filming Department — offers a permitting system and staff to assist productions. San Diego also benefits from the California Film and TV Tax Credit Program 3.0, administered by the California Film Commission.

“It’s great to see the state’s tax credit program bring high-quality jobs and significant production spending to San Diego,” said Colleen Bell, California Film Commission executive director. “The city has a rich history of film and TV production and this exciting news is a big win for the local economy.”

The San Diego Film Office was established by Mayor Kevin Faulconer and San Diego City Council in 2015 to support and grow the local film industry.