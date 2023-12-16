SAN DIEGO — Two family-friendly events are heading to San Diego this winter — Bluey’s Big Play and Disney on Ice.

Disney on Ice “Frozen & Encanto” is coming to town first, heading to the Pechanga Arena San Diego from Jan. 18 to 21, 2024. Sing along as Elsa and Mirabel take you on a journey through Arendelle and the mountains of Colombia. Guests of all ages can enjoy “world-class” ice skating and aerial acrobatics.

Kiev, Ukraine – January 31, 2022: In this photo illustration, the Disney on Ice logo is displayed on a smartphone screen with the Disney logo in the background. (Adobe Stock)

An Elsa and Mirabel pre-show character experience is also available as a ticket add on, and it includes games, storytelling, crafting and interactive time with Elsa and Mirabel, according to the event website. There will also be photo opportunities with your favorite Disney characters.

The Frozen & Encanto tour will stop in several other California cities — Long Beach, Ontario, Anaheim, Fresno, Stockton, San Jose, Sacramento and Oakland, along with nearby Phoenix and Las Vegas, among other locations.

Tickets are available now. Ages two and up need a ticket. There are several time slots available that weekend so you can choose what works best for your schedule.

This spring, “Mickey’s Search Party” will stop in two California cities. That show will stop in Ontario from April 18 to 21, then heads to Long Beach from April 25 to 28. Tickets go on sale Jan. 30 for those shows.

Then, in February, young fans of the famous blue heeler puppy can catch Bluey and family live for the first time during Bluey’s Big Play at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego from Feb. 9 to 11, 2024.

Bluey (Adobe Stock)

Bluey’s Big Play is a theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series — Bluey.

Tickets are on sale now; all ages will require a ticket. Those with really little ones take note, the website states the show lasts 50 minutes with no intermission.

Bluey will also entertain other California cities next year, with shows in Modesto, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Fresno, San Bernardino, Costa Mesa, with the tour ending in Bakersfield on August 6, 2024.