Rolly Crump is pictured at his Carlsbad home in 2019 along with his designs for the Haunted Mansion. (Howard Lipin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

SAN DIEGO — Rolly Crump, who helped design early attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, died Sunday at his Carlsbad home at age 93, the Walt Disney Company announced.

Crump had been in hospice care at the North County residence, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Described as a ‘true original,’ Crump brought his artistic talent to a multitude of Disney projects, most famously during his time at Walt Disney Imagineering,” the company said on its website.

Crump was a designer for rides like Haunted Mansion and Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, as well as Adventureland Bazaar.

At Disney Animation, Crump contributed to the 1953 “Peter Pan,” the 1955 “Lady and the Tramp” and the 1959 “Sleeping Beauty.”

He went on to work on the beginning designs for the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, contributed to EPCOT and helped in the planning of an expansion of Disneyland, according to the company.

In 1996, Crump retired from the Walt Disney Company and in 2004, he was inducted as a Disney Legend.