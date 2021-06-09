Dish from San Diego restaurant featured on Netflix series

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Deep-fried Oreos from Chicken Charlie’s will be among the foods featured in the eight-episode documentary series “Fresh, Fried & Crispy” that begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix.

The Oreos will be included on the fifth episode of the series about the nation’s best unknown fried dishes, hosted by YouTube food reviewer Daym Drops.

The deep-fried Oreos are available at both of Chicken Charlie’s locations — Belmont Park in Mission Beach and Rancho Bernardo — and beginning Friday at the San Diego County Fair.

