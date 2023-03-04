SAN DIEGO — Country music icon Dierks Bentley is taking a tour around America this summer with a stop in sunny San Diego scheduled for Aug. 18.

Dubbed the “Gravel & Gold” tour after his 10th studio album, the multi-Platinum singer and songwriter will be hitting the road with a diverse group of special guests joining throughout the trek.

There’s no word yet on who will be taking the stage with Bentley at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — but these artist have been named to make appearance during the 28-city tour: Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” said Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever.”

Tickets will be available starting with fan club presales beginning March 7 at 10 a.m. The following day on March 8, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets at 10 a.m. Then, tickets for the general public will go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Bentley’s current single “Gold” was described in a press release from Live Nation as “the core theme of perspective with a road-trip vibe and wisdom earned only by putting in the years and the work.” The country music artist will be singing that tune live for all of San Diego come Aug. 18.