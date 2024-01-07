SAN DIEGO — Did you tune in last week to the season finale of the Discovery Channel show “Expedition Unknown?” Why, it was shot in San Diego and featured crew members from the San Diego Coast Guard.

Last May, the production crew spent over a week at several San Diego spots like Mission Bay, Balboa Park, Point Loma, and the Cabrillo National Monument, the City of San Diego says, and Parks and Recreation Department staff and San Diego Lifeguards were on hand to ensure the production went smoothly.

“Expedition Unknown” follows Josh Gates as he “chronicles his global adventures to investigate unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories.”

The season finale episode — season 12, episode 8, “Hunt for the Secret Seaplane” — aired Wednesday, Jan. 3, featuring crew members from the United States Coast Guard San Diego Sector.

Watch as Josh and Coast Guard crew members search hundreds of feet below the surface for a top-secret WWII seaplane that crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Videos promoting the show are circulating online, as well as these behind the scene photos of the filming of the show in San Diego.

You can catch Expedition Unknown on discovery.com or on Discovery+ and Max.