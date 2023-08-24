SAN DIEGO — Margaritas and tacos seem to be the theme for the weekend with two separate festivals readying to mix tequila and fold some tortillas in San Diego County.

From coastal Del Mar to South Bay, flavorful fun is on the agenda for two separate events that are both set to take place Saturday, Aug. 26.

SEA180 Margarita Festival

First up, SEA180 Coastal Tavern will host its annual Margarita Festival on the Pier View Terrace, which is located at 800 Seacoast Dr. in Imperial Beach.

Starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 4 p.m., festivalgoers can enjoy margarita tastings from brands like Tres Agaves, Cutwater, Olmeca Altos, and more. A competition will also take place.

“It’s going to be an amazing event. We have eight tequilas vendors coming out to compete for your vote for our margarita competition for a place on our menu. Top margarita wins,” said Amie Marie Janda, general manager of SEA180. “It’s going to be unlimited margarita tasting, tequila tasting.”

With a margarita in hand, attendees can also munch on street tacos from the tavern’s “Action Station” and take advantage of their house-made salsa bar, which is also unlimited.

Entertainment-wise, there will be live music by Dj Ortega and a limbo contest that’s sure to have the crowd getting low.

General admission tickets for this 21+ event are $55 per person.

The Del Mar Tacos & Tequila Festival

Farther up the coast at Del Mar Racetrack, another festival is set to kick off Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Del Mar Tacos & Tequila Festival will be held at the track’s Seaside Cabana, which is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

On the event schedule — you guessed it — a whole lot of margaritas and tacos.

Festivalgoers can pair specialty tequilas, unique margaritas and cervezas (beers) with one of many tasty taco options from some of San Diego’s favorite shops.

According to the the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, brand specialists will “be on hand to sample and answer questions about their tequilas.”

The event is also 21+ with general admission tickets selling for $45. This includes exclusive event entry, five 5 oz. drink tickets, plus track admission. VIP tickets are $59 and include additional two taco tickets, plus early admission at 1 p.m.

It looks like it’s going to be a spicy weekend in San Diego County!