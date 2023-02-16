SAN DIEGO — Depeche Mode has added 29 North American dates to their upcoming world tour, including a stop in San Diego.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, known for their classic hits like “Enjoy the Silence” and “Personal Jesus,” will perform at Pechanga Arena on Dec. 6, 2023 as part of their Memento Mori World Tour.

The world tour, which kicks off on Mar 23. in Sacramento, will be the band’s first tour in over five years and will coincide with the release of the group’s latest album, “Memento Mori,” on Mar 24.

Last week the band released a music video for their first single on the new album, “Ghosts Again,” which had already amassed over 5 million views.

Depeche Mode will play 10 sold-out North American shows, before embarking on a European summer leg of the trip, and then returning to North America for the 29 newly-announced shows.

Fan pre-sale tickets will go on sale Feb. 21, with general tickets for the newly-added shows going on sale on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the San Diego show and others can be purchased here.

The full list of tour stops and new show dates can be found on the band’s website.

Kelly Lee Owens and Stella Rose and the Dead Language will join the group on select dates during the first leg of the tour. It has not yet been announced if any acts will joining Depeche Mode for the San Diego show.

Tickets for the band’s stop in San Diego will range from $44.50-$224.50 before fees, according to a news release from Pechanga Arena. Ticket prices are subject to change.