SAN DIEGO — Due to high demand, Depeche Mode has added five new shows to their Memento Mori World Tour, including a second show in San Diego.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will now play at Pechanga Arena on Dec. 8, 2023, in addition to their previously announced Dec. 6 performance.

The other additional dates include two more shows in Los Angeles, an extra date in Mexico City and a new stop in Atlanta.

The world tour, which kicks off on Mar 23. in Sacramento, will be the band’s first tour in over five years and will coincide with the release of the group’s latest album, “Memento Mori,” on Mar 24.

Depeche Mode will play 10 sold-out North American shows, before embarking on a European summer leg of the trip, and then returning to North America for 34 more shows, including the five new shows announced Friday.

The group released the first single from their upcoming album, “Ghosts Again,” earlier this month.

Tickets for the Feb. 6 San Diego show went on sale Friday and can be purchased here.

For the newly announced U.S. dates, tickets can be purchased on Mar. 1 at 10 a.m. on the band’s website.

Kelly Lee Owens and Stella Rose and the Dead Language will join the group on select dates during the first leg of the tour. It has not yet been announced if any acts will joining Depeche Mode for pair of San Diego shows.

Tickets for the band’s second San Diego show will range from $44.50-$224.00 before fees, according to the AXS website. Ticket prices are subject to change.