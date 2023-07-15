SAN DIEGO — The Del Mar Horsepark reopened its doors this weekend. It’s been closed since December 2020 because of COVID-19 and mandatory upgrades.

“It’s special. This is a very special place,” said Joe Norick with HITS Del Mar who manages the Del Mar Horsepark.

The Del Mar Horsepark got a facelift. The park first opened in the 1980s, now it’s back open after being closed for nearly three years.

In December 2020, the park had to cancel 20 horseshow contracts for 2021.

“With California, there were some issues environmentally they wanted to look at some different things and of course we had COVID,” Norick said.

Norick said it took almost a year to get compliant with state and federal regulations, plus several rounds of inspections.

“Working under those guidelines was a lot of work, a lot of special drainage, the way we collect water and it’s moved to the property to protect the environment,” Norick said.

“It’s incredible for a long time we would drive by this place and miss it a lot,” said Sean Luckie, a show horse trainer.

Luckie said he grew up riding horses and competing at Del Mar Horsepark. Luckie now trains show horses for Blue Ridge Farms. Luckie said being back is nostalgic.

“Nice to see they put so much time and effort into this place for us and the community in San Diego,” Luckie said.

“So, for me to see this place back to life, it’s a dream,” Nordick added.