Del Mar Fairgrounds asks for $20M in state aid to stay afloat

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Del Mar Fairgrounds called on community members Tuesday help save the historic landmark, which has suffered financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the cancelation of this year’s San Diego County Fair and all other events over the last several months, the fairgrounds’ revenue streams “have been severely depleted” and the facility could face potential closure without emergency funding, a spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday. A new website, SaveYourFairgrounds.com, provides residents with letter, email and social media boiler plates that they can use to ask their elected representatives support public funding for the fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds’ operations are self-funded as the facility relies on revenue from the hundreds of events it hosts every year in addition the the county fair and the horse racing season. Although owned by the state, the facility does not receive assistance from California’s general fund.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds and its Board of Directors have requested $20 million from the state for critical emergency funding support and are pursuing funding options on city, county and federal levels.

“Until it is safe to host events again, the Del Mar Fairgrounds does not have the ability to create the necessary revenue it needs to survive,” the statement said.