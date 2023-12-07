SAN DIEGO — The timeless classics and chart-topping hits of rock music groups Def Leppard and Journey will electrify downtown San Diego in summer 2024.

The pair are co-headlining a stadium tour across North America, hitting cities across the nation. This includes a stop at Petco Park on Friday, Aug. 30.

This legendary collaboration, according to a spokesperson announcing the tour, promises a “musical journey like no other.” Fans can expect a night of unforgettable rock anthems.

When it comes to accolades, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their song “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been streamed over one billion times alone.

Journey is coming to San Diego summer 2024. (Credit: Ross Halfin)

As far as Def Leppard, the group has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide after producing a series of ground-breaking albums. This includes two of the best-selling albums of all time: “Pyromania” and “Hysteria.”

These iconic and influential bands will also be joined by The Steve Miller Band during their San Diego show. Miller’s Greatest Hits 1974-78 is among the 25 best-selling albums of all time. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” said Journey.

Have a Citi card? Cardmembers have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Registration for access to presale tickets opens on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. General public sales then follow on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

See you at Petco Park, San Diego.