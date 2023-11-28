SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park is preparing to celebrate the holiday experience with December Nights.

The two-day festival will take place from 3-11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 and from 3-11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, the City of San Diego said in a press release Tuesday.

Known as the city’s largest free event, December Nights consists of more than 1,600 performers, 200 food and retail booths and museum venues open to the public for free during the evening hours.

“Our December Nights celebration is a joyous and beloved annual tradition that helps San Diego kick off the holiday season,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “I want to thank our City of San Diego staff and everyone who bring this event to life every year.”

Guests will be able to use the December Nights mobile-friendly website to make their way through the event, whether it is information about parking, entertainment, vendors, food and more.

Those coming to Balboa Park from various locations in downtown San Diego can access free shuttle rides with San Diego Community Power, which will offer free bike valet as well.

Free shuttle service will be available on the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System between the City College transit hub and the event.

A festive tree lighting ceremony will also be held on the Spreckels Organ Pavilion Stage on Friday at 6 p.m.