SAN DIEGO — A tradition that is “So San Diego” returned to Balboa Park to kick off the holiday season.

“The celebration, the people, the international houses and the foods from the different countries, my favorite,” Susan Stocker said.

San Diego natives and visitors alike were soaking in all that December Nights had to offer Friday evening. The decades-long tradition offers family-friendly activities, light displays, food, music, and more.

“I got here early about 4:30 so I was here before the big crowds and so then they just sort of keep building,” Stocker said.

The event is expected to draw about 300,000 people throughout Friday and Saturday.

“First, you get the exercise at the 25-minute walk from parking which was great and then just a carnival of delights,” Adam Shames said.

The tree lighting is a highlight for many, packing the Spreckels Organ Pavilion patiently awaiting the big moment. However, this year that portion of the event was largely interrupted by a Pro-Palestine demonstration. Those involved held up signs and chanted for a ceasefire throughout the entire ceremony.

“I was a little surprised because they were so loud and they were blocking the view during the tree lighting, but part of me wished it was quickly addressed in support of all people who are being hurt and killed,” said Shames, adding “none of us want that in San Diego, but we also would like to celebrate San Diego so it’s mixed feelings.”

While the demonstration distracted from the tree lighting, there were still thousands roaming the park and enjoying all the event had to offer throughout the entire evening.

“It’s very San Diego. I love the holidays, I love Christmas, and so this is a great way to start the spirit and the whole month,” Natalie Ficarra said.