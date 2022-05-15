LONDON – After 12 years away from the international phenomenon, it was announced Sunday that David Tennant and Catherine Tate will once again appear on the hit British show, “Doctor Who.”

BBC made the announcement on its website early Sunday morning, sharing that the two will return for the show’s 60th-anniversary celebrations in 2023.

Tennant played the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010, while Tate played his companion Donna Noble.

“They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening,” said showrunner Russell T Davies. “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

The announcement was quick to spark a frenzy on social media, with thousands of fans liking and commenting on posts made from the official “Doctor Who” accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and causing “#DoctorWho” to trend on Twitter.

“In his last ever episode, David’s critically acclaimed portrayal of the Doctor famously said ‘I don’t want to go…’ Well it seems he – and fans across the globe – have got what they wanted as the iconic duo are on their way back,” says a statement posted to BBC’s website.

The news comes just days after “Sex Education” actor Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the latest in the long-line of actors who will take on the role of the time-traveling Time Lord.

Gatwa follows Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor overall and the first woman to hold the role. Whittaker took over from Peter Cadalpi in 2017 and her last episode is slated to air in the fall.