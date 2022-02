US singer Dave Matthews performs with his band during the Rock in Rio festival at the Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 29, 2019. – The week-long Rock in Rio festival started September 27, with international stars as headliners, over 700,000 spectators and social actions including the preservation of the Amazon. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Dave Matthews Band will be making a stop in the San Diego area this summer.

The rock band will play at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista on Sept. 16.

Presale tickets will go on sale Feb. 22 at 9 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.com.

The band will start their tour on May 11 in Austin, Texas and end it Sept. 20 in Hollywood.

