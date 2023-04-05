U.S. Navy Blue Angels execute a maneuver during the Miramar Air Show Friday, Oct. 12, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — The Miramar Airshow is now called “America’s Airshow,” according to local military officials.

Aviation enthusiasts can catch the free event on Sept. 22-24 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

“This is not just the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow; this is the largest military air show in America. Come see ‘America’s Airshow’ and hear a story of innovation that spans a century of American military aviation,” Col. Thomas M. Bedell with MCAS Miramar stated in a press release Wednesday.

This year’s air show features demonstrations from the Marine Corps’ F-35B, Marine Air-Ground Task Force and the renowned Blue Angels.

For upgraded seating options, tickets will be on sale July 14.

Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about the history of the U.S. Marine Corps.