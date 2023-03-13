SAN DIEGO — Country music star Darius Rucker is coming to San Diego.

The “Alright” and “Wagon Wheel” singer will perform at Gallagher Square at Petco Park on Aug. 25 as part of his Starting Fires 2023 tour, it was announced Monday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale staring Friday, Mar. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. A full list of tour dates and presale ticketing information can also be found on the Darius Rucker website.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will be joined by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on most tour dates, including the San Diego show. Drew Green will also perform on select dates, but not in San Diego.

The Starting Fires tour will kick off on June 15 in Roanoke, VA, with 21 dates scheduled in the U.S. and Canada, before closing out with an Oct. 14 Nashville show.

Rucker isn’t the only popular country music act scheduled to play in San Diego this year. Morgan Wallen will also be coming to Petco Park in 2023 with a two-show stop in July.

Dierks Bentley announced earlier this month that he will be heading to Chula Vista when he brings his Gravel & Gold Tour to the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in August.

Rucker, a multi-platinum recording artist and lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, recently announced he is putting the finishing touches on his seventh studio album, called “Carolyn’s Boy” in honor of his mother.

An exact release date for the album has not yet been announced, but it expected to come in 2023. Rucker recently released the songs “Same Beer Different Problem” and Ol’ Church Hymn” as an early preview.