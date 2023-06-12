SAN DIEGO — Get ready to break out your “Japanese Denim,” as Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Daniel Caesar is set to perform in San Diego later this year.

The Canadian artist will be stopping by Gallagher Square at Petco Park on Wednesday, Sept. 20 as part of his “Superpowers” World Tour, supporting his most recent album, “Never Enough.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 16 at 9 a.m. local time.

Multiple pre-sale windows will open in the days leading up to the general sale, starting with a “Socials Artist Presale on Tuesday, June 13th at 10 a.m. Spotify, Live Nation and a venue pre-sale will all open up the following day, Wednesday, June 14th at 10 a.m.

Caesar is known for his sound inspired by soul and gospel music, with songs like “Best Part,” “Get You” and “Always.” The singer has also been featured on several critically-acclaimed tracks, including Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” and the Grammy Award-winning, “Best Part” with H.E.R.

“Never Enough,” Caesar’s latest release, marks his third studio album, since his 2014 debut with the EP, “Praise Break.”

American singer-songwriter Orion Sun will be opening for Caesar at his San Diego performance.

Caesar joins a star-studded list of musicians set to perform at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square, including Logic, Slightly Stoopid, Darius Rucker, Jimmy Eat World, Weezer and Hozier.

Following a limited run in Asia, the “Never Enough” tour will span 33 cities across North America, kicking off in Indianapolis on Aug. 29. Caesar is set to close out the tour in Philadelphia on Oct. 19.