SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Symphony is going to get Insane in the Brain this summer.

Cypress Hill will be performing with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on July 25.

The hip-hop legends will perform songs from their iconic album “Black Sunday” alongside the symphony as part of the summer 2023 lineup at The Rady Shell.

Conductor Christopher Dragon will lead the orchestra for the one-night-only event, a news release from the symphony said.

Tickets for the Cypress Hill show go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

You can find a full list of performances scheduled at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park here.

Cypress Hill is made up of members B-Real, Sen Dog and Eric Bobo.

The collaboration with the San Diego Symphony is in celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the group’s second studio album, “Black Sunday,” which debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 list and helped propel the group even further into mainstream success.