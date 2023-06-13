SAN DIEGO — Ready for an electronic music experience? The CRSSD Festival is returning to San Diego this fall, aiming to converge the past, present and future of the genre.
The event will take place at downtown San Diego’s Waterfront Park on Sept. 23 and 24, concert officials announced Tuesday.
Star performers include British live electronic pioneers Underworld and Fatboy Slim, Grammy-awarded Australian DJ Flume, British Production powerhouse Basement Jaxx, among others.
Here are other performers on the Fall 2023 lineup:
Amelie Lens
Barry Can’t Swim
Basement Jaxx (DJ set)
Ben Böhmer (live)
Blackchild
Cassian
Charlotte de Witte
Chris Lake B2B Cloonee
Chris Stussy
Étienne de Crécy B3B DJ Falcon B3B Boombass
Eliza Rose
Elderbrook
Emmit Fenn
Enrico Sangiuliano
Ewan McVicar
Farrago
Fatboy Slim
Fideles
Fisher
Fjaak (DJ set)
Flume
Haai
Interplanetary Criminal
Jayda G
Kučka
Ladytron
Layla Benitez
LP Giobbi
Muto
Nikki Nair
Objekt B2B Call Super
Overmono
Patrick mason
Röyksopp
Salute
Sg Lewis
The blaze
Todd Terje (DJ set)
Tsha
Underworld
Weval
Will Clarke B2B DJ Minx
Winston Surfshirt
Tickets for the general public starts Wednesday, June 21 at 2 p.m.
Artists will either perform on the Ocean View or The Palms stages, according to the festival’s schedule.