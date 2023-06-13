SAN DIEGO — Ready for an electronic music experience? The CRSSD Festival is returning to San Diego this fall, aiming to converge the past, present and future of the genre.

The event will take place at downtown San Diego’s Waterfront Park on Sept. 23 and 24, concert officials announced Tuesday.

Star performers include British live electronic pioneers Underworld and Fatboy Slim, Grammy-awarded Australian DJ Flume, British Production powerhouse Basement Jaxx, among others.

Here are other performers on the Fall 2023 lineup:

Amelie Lens

Barry Can’t Swim

Basement Jaxx (DJ set)

Ben Böhmer (live)

Blackchild

Cassian

Charlotte de Witte

Chris Lake B2B Cloonee

Chris Stussy

Étienne de Crécy B3B DJ Falcon B3B Boombass

Eliza Rose

Elderbrook

Emmit Fenn

Enrico Sangiuliano

Ewan McVicar

Farrago

Fatboy Slim

Fideles

Fisher

Fjaak (DJ set)

Flume

Haai

Interplanetary Criminal

Jayda G

Kučka

Ladytron

Layla Benitez

LP Giobbi

Muto

Nikki Nair

Objekt B2B Call Super

Overmono

Patrick mason

Röyksopp

Salute

Sg Lewis

The blaze

Todd Terje (DJ set)

Tsha

Underworld

Weval

Will Clarke B2B DJ Minx

Winston Surfshirt

Tickets for the general public starts Wednesday, June 21 at 2 p.m.

Artists will either perform on the Ocean View or The Palms stages, according to the festival’s schedule.