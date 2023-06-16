SAN DIEGO — Arts and culture have long been a critical part of the essence of San Diego, from music to murals and public art installations.

Now, for the first time-ever, the city is embarking on a planning process to guide art investments across local neighborhoods, with the goal of transforming America’s Finest City into a “Creative City” for all San Diegans.

The Creative City plan, launched last year, will result in a seven to 10-year effort to advance arts and culture across communities, as well as foster opportunity and sustainability for residents.

Ultimately, city officials say the objective with the plan is to “propel San Diego and the entire San Diego-Baja megaregion forward as a more equitable place of inspiration and prosperity.”

Since last November, the city has been developing a cultural plan framework to reach this goal through the fostering of creative experimentation under guiding principles of racial, cultural, economic and geographic inclusion.

Starting next week, the process will move to listening and engaging sessions with San Diegans, while the final Creative City plan is anticipated to be completed by March 2025.

“This is an important milestone in our work toward the cultural plan,” Jonathon Glus, executive director of the city’s Commission for Arts and Culture, said in a release. “Developing the plan involves listening to individuals and communities, gathering and analyzing information and building consensus on a shared vision for arts and culture.”

“The framework outlines our phases to build an ambitious and achievable cultural plan to serve our entire City and the creative communities for years to come,” Glus continued.

The listening and engaging sessions will be taking place across San Diego starting with a Creative City Forum on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. where residents can learn more about the project and share insights about what you’d like to see for the creative future of the city.

The forum will be held at Soap Factory on 2995 Commerical Street. More information about the event, as well as how to RSVP, can be found here.

Additional community events will be held after the initial forum, including:

Light Box Theater Pop-up Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: 2590 Truxtun Road #205, San Diego, CA 92106 RSVP here

Ocean Air Recreation Center Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: 4770 Fairport Way, San Diego, CA 92130 RSVP here

City Heights Performance Annex Thursday, June 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: 3795 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105 RSVP here

Mission Trails Visitor Center Thursday, June 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119 RSVP here



Nine additional pop-up sessions in each city council district will be held throughout July, as well as a community survey. Learn more about how to get involved in the Creative City project here.

The Creative City plan is spearheaded by City of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s team, as well as the Commission for Arts and Culture. National firm, the Cultural Planning Group, has also been hired to assist in the project.