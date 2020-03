Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Rogers at the Country Music Hall of Fame Kenny Rogers Exhibit Opening Reception at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 13, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

SAN DIEGO — Country music icon Kenny Rogers died Friday at the age of 81, his family announced.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a statement read.

Rogers’ chart-topping hits include “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “Through The Years.” Rogers was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and won six CMA and three Grammy awards.

