Concert on wheels brings live music to San Diego

SAN DIEGO – It’s the latest concert on wheels: meet the Wonderbus.

On Wednesday, the double-decker bus drove the Pacific Coast Highway and ended in the Gaslamp District, bringing a dash of live music to San Diegans on St. Patrick’s Day.

“A live band on a bus is really cool,” Katie Rollins said, “Definitely draws you in. It’s something different.”

The new initiative featured the music of Irish band Lexington Field and U2 tribute band L.A. vation. It’s a joint effort sponsored by Infinium Spirits with musical offerings provided by people connected to San Diego’s Wonderfront Festival.

But this time, it’s a concert on wheels catching plenty of attention.

“It’s going to be for like local artists you know to be able to get out to play in the community and stuff, so they drive around and play in downtown San Diego,” said Jason James, a musician on the bus for L.A. Vation. “It’s great to be out and great to be out playing music finally.”