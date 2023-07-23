Veronica Taylor was the voice of the Pokémon character Ash Ketchum. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic and Warner Bros. Pictures)

SAN DIEGO — “Pikachu, I choose you” is a popular line among Pokémon fans around the world.

Well, that Pokémon nostalgia was brought back to life from Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash Ketchum on the popular television series.

Taylor signed autographs at the DCDcollects booth during Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center, which featured thousands of fans throughout the week.

While in San Diego, Taylor decided to visit Ash Street by Waterfront Park, where she filmed herself getting into character.

“Look, they named a street after me, probably because I’m a Pokémon master,” Taylor said in her Ash Ketchum voice. “Thanks, San Diego, and thank you, San Diego Comic-Con, I choose you!”

Taylor also thanked all the Pokémon fans who came to visit her on her social media.

“We had a blast and can’t wait for next year,” she said.